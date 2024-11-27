2 arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in Hanford, police say

Two suspects have been arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Hanford last month.

Two suspects have been arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Hanford last month.

Two suspects have been arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Hanford last month.

Two suspects have been arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Hanford last month.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Hanford last month.

The shooting happened on October 23rd in the area of Lacey Boulevard and 10th Avenue.

Hanford police say 23-year-old Cruz Avalos was driving when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Avalos was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The following Monday, officers announced the first arrest of 19-year-old Roman Perdue for the the shooting.

Perdue was released from jail that Thursday as no charges had been filed by the Kings County District Attorney's Office at the time.

RELATED: 19-year-old suspect in Hanford homicide injured in shooting near Lemoore

Over the next month, officials say they uncovered evidence that Perdue had pulled the trigger, leading to a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

Officers also identified 19-year-old Jordan Sanchez, who they say was the driver of the vehicle Perdue had opened fire from.

Perdue was arrested near the California-Arizona border on Tuesday and has been booked into the Kings County Jail on homicide charges.

Sanchez was arrested on November 13th in Southern California and transported back to Kings County to face charges for the shooting.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

