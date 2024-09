2 killed in single-car crash in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a single-car crash in Visalia.

Police say it happened before 10:30 pm Thursday at Goshen Avenue and Marcin Street.

When police arrived, they say they found a crashed car and two people that had been thrown from the vehicle.

They were declared dead at the scene and have not yet been identified.

Police are investigating to determine what led up to the crash.