2 men killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were killed in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno on Monday night.

The crash happened just before 7:20 pm in the area of Belmont and Palm.

Fresno police say a man in a black truck was driving with his headlights off when he ran a red light, hitting a gold-colored truck in the intersection.

The impact caused the second truck to roll over before it came to rest in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

The driver of that truck was killed and his passenger was taken to the hospital, where he also later died.

Officials say the man in the black truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

