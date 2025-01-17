Police say it started as an argument between two people that quickly escalated, with one man pulling out a knife.

2 men stabbed at bar in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a man in custody after a stabbing at a bar in east central Fresno.

It happened just after 11:30 pm Thursday at the Ewell's Place Bar on McKinley near Chestnut.

Police say it started as an argument between two people that quickly escalated, with one man pulling out a knife.

He stabbed the other man, and a person who tried to break up the fight was also stabbed.

The victims went to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Officers said the suspect soon showed up at the hospital with injuries and was arrested.

