24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 men stabbed at bar in east central Fresno, police say

Police say it started as an argument between two people that quickly escalated, with one man pulling out a knife.

KFSN logo
Friday, January 17, 2025 4:21PM
2 men stabbed at bar in east central Fresno, police say
Police have a man in custody after a stabbing at a bar in east central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have a man in custody after a stabbing at a bar in east central Fresno.

It happened just after 11:30 pm Thursday at the Ewell's Place Bar on McKinley near Chestnut.

Police say it started as an argument between two people that quickly escalated, with one man pulling out a knife.

He stabbed the other man, and a person who tried to break up the fight was also stabbed.

The victims went to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Officers said the suspect soon showed up at the hospital with injuries and was arrested.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW