2 men killed in crash involving dune buggy in Fresno County identified

Two people have died following a crash in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men who died following a crash in Fresno County Wednesday morning have been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified them as 22-year-old Miguel Ramirez Jr. and 27-year-old Christopher Fernandez of Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Belmont and Westlawn.

Officers say a dune buggy, driven by Ramirez, was traveling on Westlawn with no lights when it collided with a semi-truck going east on Belmont.

Belmont did not have a stop sign, whereas Westlawn does.

Both Ramirez and Fernandez were declared dead at the scene.

Officers added that the dune buggy was not street-legal.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.