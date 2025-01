2 suspects arrested for deadly shooting in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested two men for a deadly shooting in Fresno County last year.

42-year-old Robert Saldana and 55-year-old Gary Guerra are in custody Tuesday night.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Guerra was arrested on Saturday.

Saldana has been in jail since August after being arrested for robbery.

In April 2024, deputies found 43-year-old Jonathan Franco dead in an alleyway near Frank and Grand Avenues in Malaga.

Authorities say he was shot once in the upper body.

Both suspects are booked on murder charges.