2024 list of Central Valley athletes playing D-I college football

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the college football season kicking off this Saturday, here is a list of the local athletes playing on Division-I teams.

LOCAL STANDOUTS

Tory Horton

A First Team All-Mountain West pick in 2023, the Washington Union grad is poised for a super senior season at Colorado State. Two straight 1,100+ yard receiving seasons with 8 receiving touchdowns have the Valley native on the watch list for the Biletnikoff, Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards.

Josh Kelly

The former Bulldog and San Joaquin Memorial grad is coming off a career year at Washington State where he pulled down 8 touchdowns and close to 1,000 receiving yards (923). A 4-year player at Fresno State, Kelly will exhaust his eligibility for his 6th season playing at Texas Tech.

Quali Conley

Like Kelly, Conley will be playing for his 3rd team in as many seasons. A former running back on the 2019 state champion Central Grizzlies, Conley is coming off a 1,092 yard rushing season at Utah Tech and a 809 yard season running at San Jose State in 2023. In both seasons the Valley native rushed for 8 touchdowns. Now at Arizona, he's expected to be a primary ball-carrier for a team moving from the PAC-12 to the BIG-12.

FRESNO STATE

Mac Dalena, Senior WR (San Joaquin Memorial)

Joe Dalena, R-Freshman WR (San Joaquin Memorial)

Jordan Pierro, Freshman DB (Clovis West)

Jayden Mandal, R-Freshman QB (Buchanan)

Kosi Agina, Senior DB (Sanger)

Jayden Davis, Sophomore DB (Bullard)

Logan Studt, Freshman LB (Buchanan)

Camryn Bracha, Senior DB (Buchanan)

Jake Parnagian, Sophomore WR (Clovis North)

Bryson Donelson, Freshman RB (CVC)

Ryan Warkentin, Sophomore RB (Reedley)

Jaden Carrillo, R-Freshman DB (Clovis)

Jace Nixon, Freshman TE (Liberty-Bako)

Kiontre Harris, Freshman DB (Lemoore)

Brandon Ramirez, R-Freshman RB (San Joaquin Memorial)

Elijah Gilliam, Senior RB (Merced native, Bishop Gorman)

Caden Rodgers, Sophomore LB (Buchanan)

Tytus Khajavi, Freshman LB (Clovis West)

Tommy Nix, Freshman DB (Clovis East)

Tyler Mello, Senior LB (Hanford)

Gus Remlinger, R-Freshman (Buchanan)

Charles Remlinger, Senior DL (Buchanan)

Seth Scheidt, Sophomore LB (Merced)

Steven Scheidt, Senior LB (Buchanan, Fresno CC)

Zane Rix, R-Junior LB (Buchanan)

Marsel Akins, Freshman OL (El Diamante)

Jake Boust, Senior TE (Sanger, Fresno CC)

Dylan Lynch, Junior Kicker (Liberty-Bako)

AKRON

Silas Proby, redshirt junior defensiveback (Central)

CALIFORNIA

Ricky Correia, 5TH year defensive lineman (Central)

STANFORD

Tobin Phillips, 5th year defensive lineman (San Joaquin Memorial)

Matthew Merritt, senior defensive end (Buchanan)

ARIZONA

Quali Conley, senior running back (Central)

Sam Olsen, redshirt junior tight end (Redwood)

TEXAS TECH

Josh Kelly, 5th year wide receiver (SJM)

IOWA

TJ Hall, junior defensive back (SJM)

OREGON

Jaeden Moore, redshirt freshman outside linebacker (Central Valley Christian)

UCLA

Devin Delgado, redshirt junior offensive lineman (Madera South)

Caleb Walker, redshirt junior offensive lineman (El Diamante)

Keanu Williams, redshirt junior defensive lineman (Clovis)

WASHINGTON

Jeremiah Hunter, senior wide receiver (Central)

Davit Boyajyan, freshman offensive lineman (Clovis North)

NEW MEXICO STATE

Elijah Harvey, sophomore offensive lineman (Washington Union)

SAM HOUSTON

Sincere Jackson, redshirt junior linebacker (Fresno native, Paso Robles grad)

UTEP

Chase Bibler, senior defensive tackle (Buchanan)

COLORADO STATE

Tory Horton, graduate wide receiver (Washington Union)

Tyrell Grayson Jr, redshirt junior defensive back (Central)

Garrett Menagh, freshman running back (Buchanan)

NEW MEXICO

Justin Holaday, redshirt junior quarterback (Lemoore)

Okiki Olorunfunmi, senior edge (Clovis North)

OREGON STATE

Jake Sanders, senior quarterback (Clovis)

WASHINGTON STATE

Landon Wright, freshman wide receiver (Clovis West)

OKLAHOMA

Dez Malone, senior defensive back (Edison)

TENNESSEE

Isaiah Inge, freshman defensive lineman (Buchanan)

VANDERBILT

Nate Johnson, junior quarterback (Clovis)

