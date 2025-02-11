2025 World Ag Expo kicks off Tuesday in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County is ready for this year's World Ag Expo.

The annual expo kicks off this Tuesday in Tulare.

Each year, tens of thousands of people from across the globe show up to see the latest developments in agriculture.

For local companies, like Tep-Ag Products out of Madera, this means getting their plant and soil nutritional products on a world stage from the comfort of the Central Valley.

"Growers from around the world frequent the show and maybe they haven't heard of us," explained David Hansen with Teg-Ag Products.

"It's a good opportunity for somebody to be able to walk through an area like this and interact with a company like ours, learn what we do and how we do it."

The reach goes beyond the 1,200 exhibits on the Agri-Center Grounds.

Local hotels are booked across the county and restaurants, like locally owned Apple Annie's, are busy serving farmers and visitors.

"It's amazing, you (get) to know a lot of people from different states and different countries, said Jose Perdomo, owner of Apple Annie's.

"They come every year to the point they know me by name and they are so glad we are still here."

Perdomo says the restaurant's sales go up by 15% during the ag-expo week.

All 35 employees are on deck and ready to go as they expect to see up to 400 customers in just one day.

"January is our slowest time but we always look forward to this time of the year," said Perdomo.

The total economic impact is expected to be over $50 million.

Expo chairwoman Connie Conway says the show created by farmers is fueled by its hundreds of volunteers and people focused on giving back.

"One of the things we are really proud of is that there are non-profits, 30+ food vendors and they get to keep, that's revenue to help them and help their cause but you will see such a variety of foods out here."

This year- staple food booths such as the Sundale Tri-tip sandwiches- pulled pork sandwiches- Italian food, healthy veggie bowls and more - are all options to pick from at the show..

Conway also mentions they are fully staffed with security- as they prepare for the possibility of pro-immigration demonstrations on Tuesday.

