2025 World Ag Expo kicks off in Tulare County

More than 1,200 exhibitors will display their work at the Agri-Center off Highway 99, with more than 100,000 people from all over the world expected to attend.

More than 1,200 exhibitors will display their work at the Agri-Center off Highway 99, with more than 100,000 people from all over the world expected to attend.

More than 1,200 exhibitors will display their work at the Agri-Center off Highway 99, with more than 100,000 people from all over the world expected to attend.

More than 1,200 exhibitors will display their work at the Agri-Center off Highway 99, with more than 100,000 people from all over the world expected to attend.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The annual World Ag Expo will open to the public Tuesday morning in Tulare.

More than 1,200 exhibitors will display their work at the Agri-Center off Highway 99, and more than 100,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend.

The economic impact is projected to be more than $50 million.

For local farmers and business owners, this show means a world stage for their products in their own backyard..