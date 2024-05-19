3 men arrested by Visalia Police as part of major auto theft and gun bust

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men were arrested as part of a major auto theft and firearms bust in the South Valley.

Officers served arrest and search warrants at two locations in Visalia and one in Hanford.

Authorities covered a ghost gun, magazines and auto theft tools.

22-year-old Christopher Anderson, 19-year-old Nathan Olivas and 23-year-old Jesse Venegas were arrested for Operating a "Chop Shop," auto theft and various firearms charges.

All three men were booked into the Tulare County Jail.

Authorities say the auto theft ring was responsible for selling, dismantling and destroying 13 vehicles valued at over $500,000.