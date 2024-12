3 wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars in groceries, Fresno County deputies say

Authorities are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of groceries in Prather.

Authorities are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of groceries in Prather.

Authorities are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of groceries in Prather.

Authorities are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of groceries in Prather.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars of groceries in Prather.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a man and two women took about $500 worth of items from the Dollar General Store back on November 29.

The group took off in a mid-2000s Honda minivan and later tried to steal $1100 worth of groceries from a nearby store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's office.