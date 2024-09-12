35-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno earlier this week has been identified as 35-year-old Sylvester Choi.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, September 10 around 9:45 pm in the area of Abby Street and Fedora Avenue.

Fresno police say Choi, a man and a woman were hanging out when someone fired at the group.

Choi was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

Police added that the woman was grazed by gunfire and will be okay.

No gunman information has been released at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.