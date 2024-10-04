4 hospitalized, including toddler and firefighter, after apartment fire in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An apartment fire in central Fresno left a toddler, a firefighter, and two other people hospitalized on Thursday night.

The fire started around 7:30 pm at the Los Flores Apartment near First Street and Shields Avenue.

The Fresno Fire Department says the toddler was pulled from the burning building by a firefighter.

The toddler, the firefighter believed to have saved the child, and two other people were taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Officials say the fire started on the second story, displacing 10 people and killing two dogs.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.