4 killed in car crashes over the weekend in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four lives now cut short after deadly crashes across Fresno County.

22-year-old Miguel Marin is among the victims being mourned by loved ones.

"He was like an older brother to me," said Marin's friend, Audrick Rosas.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Marin collided with a parked big rig Saturday morning on Reed Avenue near South Avenue where a memorial is now in place.

Marin's friends say he ran track and cross country at Clovis Community College and showed love for those around him.

"I'm talking, this guy had like two jobs, he was paying for his college, he would still find time in his day to run as well, and he would always be there, no matter what for you," said Rosas.

The following morning one person died on Kearney Boulevard just west of Fair Avenue, where a memorial is also growing.

Another crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Anthony Thomas on Sunday morning on McKinley Avenue just east of Blythe.

"In three of the four fatalities, it was a solo vehicle. Those drivers just allowed their vehicle to drift off the road way and unfortunately, they struck an object that led to their ultimate death," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

The CHP also says while investigating the deadly crash on Kearney, they say a DUI driver rammed into their patrol car. That driver had minor injuries, and no officers were hurt.

Then Sunday evening on Highway 41 and Mountain View Avenue, authorities say 25-year-old Robert Garcia the 4th was speeding and ran a red light.

He hit another car and a pole and died at the scene.

Now, as multiple families face the upcoming holidays and the rest of their lives without their loved ones, Marin's friends say they will honor his memory with their actions.

"I didn't know how to live and he showed me how to live. And I just hope going forward I find that Miguel in me and bring it out in others," said Marin's friend, Jordan Barajas.

The investigations are still ongoing, but the CHP is reminding people to be safe on the roads as it gets darker earlier.

Marin's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

