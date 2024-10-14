54-year-old killed in crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The CHP is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Kings County.
It happened Saturday, October 12.
Authorities say a 54-year-old man was driving a white Nissan Versa south on a dirt road, south of Pueblo Avenue, east of 19th Avenue.
For an unknown reason, the Nissan crashed into a large rack containing irrigation pipes.
They say the driver suffered major injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.