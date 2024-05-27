As for what's next, the plan is to expand to deliveries as well as take on larger projects, including in-law suites.

559 Sheds wants to help with your storage needs

A local construction company is hoping to be the solution to your storage needs.

A local construction company is hoping to be the solution to your storage needs.

A local construction company is hoping to be the solution to your storage needs.

A local construction company is hoping to be the solution to your storage needs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The team at Ruiz Custom Construction is putting the finishing touches on what will soon be housing for 100 feral cats.

"We're building two 10x12 sheds," says Lukus Ruiz. "This is going to be the new house for the next cat sanctuary here at Valley Animal Center in east central Fresno.

Proving 559 Sheds can fulfill more than your storage needs.

"We don't build our sheds like sheds -- we build our sheds like homes," Ruiz said. "We build them as close as we can to the specs of the international code."

From storage space to office space, 559 Sheds stemmed from a cat house Ruiz made for his mom's pets.

"That's where I fell in love with building the sheds," he said. "It's something I liked and enjoyed."

Once his project was complete, he devoted almost a year to mastering the craft.

"I was already in business in construction, but I was trying to find my niche, trying to find what I wanted to specialize in," he said.

The units come in a 10x12 size with a customizable exterior. There are also upgrade options to add windows, ramps or work benches.

"We come out, we build the foundation, we level it, make sure everything is good and we start building your shed," Ruiz said.

As for what's next, the plan is to expand to deliveries as well as take on larger projects, including in-law suites.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.