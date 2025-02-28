68th annual Chowchilla Western Stampede

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beloved North Valley tradition is back.

The 68th annual Chowchilla Western Stampede kicked off Friday.

A cattle drive took place down the main street of Robertson Boulevard.

This tradition first started back in 1958.

''The big thing we strive to do is preserve the western way of life," says Chowchilla Western Stampede President Justin Bruecker. "We feel like that's something that's important not only for us, but for generations to come. Any time we can showcase that and how important it is to California and Chowchilla, I think that's a great thing.''

The fun continues Friday night with team roping at the Fairgrounds Indoor Arena in Chowchilla.

There will be more events this weekend, with barrel races the following week.

