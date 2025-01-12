87-year-old man escapes Eaton Fire, moves in with family in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The frame of two classic cars and a chimney is all that's left at Arnold Williams Sr.'s Altadena home.

The 87-year-old has lived in this home for 51 years before the devastating Eaton Fire tore through the Southern California community.

"I watched TV for a while when the station went blank. So, I lay down and took a nap. My son-in-law called and said I had to leave right away so I got up and got dressed and I left with the clothes on my back," said Williams Sr.

Williams' Sr. said in the 51 years of living in Altadena, he's never experienced anything like that before.

"There's nothing is impossible. You can go home one day and nothing is there," said Williams Sr.

Williams' Senior said his grandfather clock, old family pictures, clothes and those classic cars are all gone as well as 51 years' worth of memories.

"I've been to many fires and seen a lot of houses and places burn, but not anything like this," said Arnold Williams Jr.

Williams Jr. is a retired firefighter with Fresno County Cal Fire.

Williams Jr. said his sister asked him to come pick up their father after the Eaton Fire tore through multiple family members' homes. These photos show the smoke Williams Jr. saw on the drive to pick up his dad. He says his old neighborhood looks like a war zone.

"It's heartbreaking, you'll never see it again. It takes a village to keep one house standing and the village wasn't there, everybody had to leave," said Williams Jr.

Williams Jr. took his father to see the remnants of his house before they drove north to Fresno.

As the family tried to walk through the rubble, Williams Jr.'s wife, Ebony Hailey-Williams, found melted car rims from Williams Senior's old classic Bentley.

Melted rims that she hopes to turn into art, so they never forget the struggle and loss they experienced after the fire.

"I started loading up pieces cause I want to do something with it to memorialize this moment," said Hailey-Williams

Both Williams' men say it's going to be an uphill battle to try and piece together insurance claims, and other support. They are unsure if they will rebuild.

They have set up a donation page to help with this unimaginable loss.

