99 Cents Only store in northwest Fresno holding auction following closure

One of the closed 99 Cents Only stores is getting ready to sell off its remaining contents.

One of the closed 99 Cents Only stores is getting ready to sell off its remaining contents.

One of the closed 99 Cents Only stores is getting ready to sell off its remaining contents.

One of the closed 99 Cents Only stores is getting ready to sell off its remaining contents.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the closed 99 Cents Only stores is getting ready to sell off its remaining contents.

The auction is Saturday, July 13, at the store on the corner of Bullard and First Avenues in northwest Fresno.

This comes after the discount chain announced back in April that it was closing all 371 locations across the country.

The Fresno Auction Company will sell store items like a three-door safe with keys, shopping carts, and hundreds of feet of gondola shelving.

It's important to note that no 99 Cent Only merchandise will be sold.

Doors open for a preview at 8 am. The sale officially begins at 10 am.

