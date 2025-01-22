9th Annual Pledge To Stop Trafficking kicks off in Central Valley

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Valley leaders and residents are taking action to stop human trafficking and show support for survivors.

Tuesday marked the kick-off for the 9th Annual Pledge To Stop Trafficking.

It's an effort crossing county lines and involving multiple agencies and organizations.

Advocates gathered on corners, including at Blackstone and Shaw in Fresno, to collect donations for life-changing care.

Checks were presented to OLIVE Madera and Central Valley Justice Coalition with funds raised from the pledge.

"The two recipients were able to purchase essential items, such as hygiene products for youth experiencing trafficking," explained Amber Secundino, chairperson for Pledge 2 Stop Trafficking.

"As well as a washer and dryer to provide for clients' need to clean their clothing. While some of these items may seem small, these are essential lifelines and access to dignity for survivors."

