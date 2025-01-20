Abandoned Tower District house burned by arsonists catches fire again

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are investigating what caused a vacant home in Central Fresno to go up in flames twice this week.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, crews were called out to Olive and Wishon Avenues.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and say the structure is now a total loss.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

However, on Wednesday firefighters say the vacant home was set on fire on purpose.

It also broke out around 4 a.m. and a neighbor called first responders.

Arson investigators are now working to identify any possible suspects.

If you have any information, you can call the Department's Arson Hotline at (559) 621-2767.