Age-progression photo shows Hanford woman missing since 2019

Friday, August 16, 2024
Hanford police are asking for your help to find a woman not seen in nearly five years.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police are asking for your help to find a woman not seen in nearly five years.

Haley Mayon was reported missing in October 2019, when she was just 17-years old.

Her father told police she was living with an adult boyfriend in Hanford.

When they last spoke in January of 2019, she had indicated she was making plans to return home but never did.

Haley is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators have shared this age progression photo showing what she may look like at the age of 22.

Anyone with information on Haley or her whereabouts is urged to contact Hanford Police.

