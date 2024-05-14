Cream cheese sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee recalled in 29 states over salmonella concerns

Various cream cheese products have been voluntarily recalled by Schreiber Foods and Aldi, as well as Hy-Vee, sold across multiple states.

Aldi and Hy-Vee shoppers, check your refrigerator for cream cheese products that have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Details of Aldi, Schreiber Foods, and Hy-Vee cream cheese recalls

In cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc., and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., recalls its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products," the company said in a statement on May 9.

Aldi did not state in the recall announcement if there have been any reported illnesses linked to the recalled cream cheese products.

A representative for Aldi and Schreiber Foods did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

On May 6, Hy-Vee, Inc., an Iowa-based grocery retailer, issued a voluntary recall on two varieties of its "Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination with Salmonella," the company said in its notice with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products were manufactured at different third-party facilities around the Midwest, according to Hy-Vee's recall notice. The products were sold under Hy-Vee's private label and bulk packaging programs.

"The manufacturers of these products notified Hy-Vee of the potential issue and out of an abundance of caution Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling these specific products," the recall statement said.

As of the time of publication, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products sold at Hy-Vee. A representative for Hy-Vee did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Cream cheese product label information for recalled products

total of four cream cheese spreads in 8-ounce cup containers sold under the Aldi brand name have been impacted by this recall: Regular cream cheese, Whipped cream cheese, Chive and onion, and Strawberry.

The whipped cream cheese bears the UPC code 4099100101881; regular cream cheese UPC code is 4099100101737; Chive and onion UPC code is 4099100101751; and Strawberry UPC code is 4099100101744.

Each product had a range of sell-by dates from 08/30/2024 to 09/22/2024. Click here for the specific sell by dates on each, plus additional product label information.

The recalled Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, sold in 12-ounce containers, bears the UPC code 0075450096120 and has a use by/best by date of 10/1/2024.

The second recalled product, Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, sold in 8-ounce containers, has the UPC code 0075450096132 and two use by/best by dates: 8/7/2024; 8/14/2024.

Where recalled cream cheese products were sold

Aldi stores across 29 states

The affected products were sold at select Aldi stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee stores across 8 states

The two affected Hy-Vee cream cheese products were distributed and sold at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations, and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores across eight Midwestern states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

What to do with recalled cream cheese products

ldi, along with Schreiber Foods, have urged customers who may have products affected by this recall "to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund."

Customers with further questions can also call a toll-free number or contact consumer relations for Schreiber Foods via email.

"ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall," the company said.

Hy-Vee stated that all of the affected items have been removed from shelves and encouraged any customers who purchased the products to "dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund."

Customers with additional questions can reach out to the customer care center by phone.

Potential health impacts, symptoms of salmonella

ccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and symptoms typically begin six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. But some -- especially children younger than five years and adults 65 years and older, or people with weakened immune systems -- may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC states.