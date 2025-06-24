Alleged getaway driver in Caleb Quick murder to remain in custody

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The teenage girl accused of being the getaway driver in the shooting death of 18-year-old Caleb Quick remains in custody for now.

That's as her attorney, Jeff Hammerschmidt, continues to push back against the murder charge she faces.

Action News is not naming the suspect because of her age.

The 16-year-old appeared in court before a judge last Thursday and again yesterday.

Prosecutors say she picked up her boyfriend on the evening of April 23rd after police say he shot and killed Quick at the McDonald's on Willow and Nees.

Her attorney remains hopeful that his client will eventually be released from custody, as she awaits the adjudication hearing.

"I can tell you our client is doing very, very well in custody from the standpoint of attending classes. Her behavior. She's considered one of the top behaving individuals that is in custody in juvenile hall," Hammerschmidt said.

The teen's attorney said he received more evidence late last week from the Clovis Police Department.

That information could come out in the future Evidence Hearing.

For now, the proceedings are delayed until the next court date, which is scheduled for July 15.