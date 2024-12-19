Amazon workers in central Fresno join nationwide strike ahead of holiday rush

Amazon workers are on strike from coast-to-coast less than a week before the Christmas holiday.

Thousands of Amazon workers from Georgia to California were out on the picket lines Thursday morning.

That includes employees at the Amazon warehouse in southwest Fresno.

Action News spoke with a woman who says she's worked for the company for six years in inventory and shipment packing.

"We need to recognize that Amazon really is the bigger problem enforcing these things on us that we should be able to talk about and fight against and not have to be silenced for," said the woman, who did not want to be shown on camera.

She says she supports unionizing because of safety concerns when it comes to meeting Amazon's demands.

"It's hard to make those rates when you have to constantly bend down, kneel down and then try to get up. Overpacked bins also cause hand injuries at times that some of us don't even report because they're just little injuries we don't take into account," said the employee.

Members from the General Teamsters Union Local 431 and president Steve Sharp also came out to the Fresno location.

"Right now, our goal is just to support those 9,000 members that are trying to get the company to the table and obviously let these folks know hey, we're here to help you if want and need that," said Sharp.

The Teamsters set a December 15th deadline for Amazon to begin negotiating with drivers and warehouse employees over pay and working conditions.

The union says workers are taking action because they've "had enough of this company's abuse."

But Amazon released a statement saying in part, quote:

"The truth is that they were unable to get enough support from our employees and partners and have brought in outsiders to come and harass and intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous. We appreciate all our team's great work to serve their customers and communities, and are continuing to focus on getting customers their holiday orders."



Amazon says less than 1% of its employees worldwide are taking part In the strike, and it also has an agreement with UPS to deliver packages.

Right now, the duration of the strike is unclear.

Members of the local Teamsters Union have said they will be outside the central Fresno warehouse overnight.

