America's game show 'Wheel of Fortune' takes over famed Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- "Wheel of Fortune" took over the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California Friday night.

Just ahead of America's favorite game show starting its new season, new host Ryan Seacrest joined longtime co-host Vanna White for a special event at the Santa Monica landmark. The Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier transformed into one giant recognizable symbol. Thanks to an 85-foot custom mesh screen and high-powered laser projectors, the "Wheel of Fortune" came to life for fans to spin.

The evening was fun for the show's stars as well.

"This is so exciting. I just can't believe it. I mean, look at that," White said pointing to the Ferris wheel. "I feel like it's not real."

"The moms, the dads, the kids want to come and spin the wheel. They've got their T-shirts on. They are so excited to have those as well," Seacrest said alongside White. "That's what this show is about. It's a family-fun friendly show."

Fans there felt as if they witnessed a bit of history.

"This is exciting. Wheel of Fortune is part of the American culture," Ray Imani said.

Pat Sajak stepped away from the game show last spring so this is a whole new era.

Last week, Seacrest and White talked about the new season.

"We're together now and people will need to get used to seeing us together, but I think that will happen quickly because we get along so well," said White.

Seacrest reflected on what it was like to step onto the iconic "Wheel of Fortune" stage for the first time.

"My jaw dropped. You're in awe," said Seacrest. "You've seen it on TV. It's just like anything else when you see it on TV and you see it in person. It's just a different perspective. The set is huge. The wheel is heavy. The clicks are consistent."

It may be new to Seacrest, but for White, it's home. But after all these years, has the show helped improve her own spelling skills?

"You know, from the time I was like 3 years old, eating that alphabet soup, it paid off," she said with a laugh. "I learned my letters and I'm still doing them!"

"Wheel of Fortune" airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on ABC7.