Animals forced to evacuate from Fresno June Lightning Complex fire

Goats gather at the Fresno county fairgrounds after having to leave their homes due to the June Lightning Complex fire.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Goats gather at the Fresno Fairgrounds after having to leave their homes due to the June Lightning Complex fire

"You don't want animals to suffer, if they are trapped in the path of a wildfire, they are going to suffer immensely," said Mario Reeves, assistant agricultural commissioner for the fairgrounds.

Reeves says the fairgrounds is currently housing 24 goats, a llama, horses, a mule, a donkey, and some cows.

For some in the foothills, the animals are part of their family.

For others, they're a livelihood.

"So, its important to keep them safe and for the people, its just kind of an emotional thing. They love their animals, if its kind of your pet, or its something that they are making money off of, these people love their animals," said Reeves.

Mark Coleman owns a ranch near highway 180 and Cove Avenue.

He says raising animals started as a way to turn a profit and ended up being so much more.

"Daisy was born on Saturday night, her mother wouldn't accept her; so we had to milk the mother and feed the baby," said Fresno resident Mark Coleman.

"Then I drove out there Monday night to deliver a new pen for her to see the flames coming down the back of the hill."

When the fire scored through the area - they evacuated their miniature donkey Daisy.

Since she's only days old, she couldn't be exposed to the smoke.

"Airplanes are flying over. The helicopters are flying over. The hillside is on fire and it's full of smoke. You know the horses are panic. They don't know where to go what to do with their winning you know running it. It's a real scary scene for all the people that have livestock," said Coleman.

Daisy is now staying at the family's home in Fresno and being fed bottle milk nearly every two hours.

Coleman says it's something he never imagined he would have to do -- but it's his job and one he takes seriously for all of his animals.

"The horses depend on us for feed. They depend on us for water. They depend on us for everything you know and with that people love their animals and with that love is a tremendous obligation," said Coleman.

Reeves says typically the first night of the shelter is not as busy.

The fairgrounds will stay open as long as needed in order to keep the animals safe.

