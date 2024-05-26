WATCH LIVE

Animals injured in vegetation fire in Fresno County, officials say

Sunday, May 26, 2024
Investigators say the winds helped spread the fire to a pallet yard, where several propane tanks exploded.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a vegetation fire in Fresno County.

It broke out around 4 pm Saturday, burning 13 acres along Highway 41 and Cherry Avenue.

Several animals were injured, and the Animal Control is taking care of them.

Fifty firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

No houses were burned, but several outbuildings were destroyed.

