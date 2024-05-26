Animals injured in vegetation fire in Fresno County, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a vegetation fire in Fresno County.

It broke out around 4 pm Saturday, burning 13 acres along Highway 41 and Cherry Avenue.

Investigators say the winds helped spread the fire to a pallet yard, where several propane tanks exploded.

Several animals were injured, and the Animal Control is taking care of them.

Fifty firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

No houses were burned, but several outbuildings were destroyed.

