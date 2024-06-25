Ariel is swimming onto screens in new series, 'Disney Jr.'s Ariel'

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" premieres Thursday on Disney Junior and streams the next day on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's beloved Princess Ariel is swimming onto your screen in the all new series, "Disney Jr.'s Ariel," this Thursday.

Mykal-Michelle Harris, who starred in "Raven's Home" and "Mixed-ish," is the new voice of the little mermaid, and the 12-year-old actress was thrilled about being cast in the iconic role.

"I've always loved Disney princesses and all they represent, and to actually become one was a dream come true!" she told On The Red Carpet. Harris couldn't help but break out into song. "I wished on a star and it actually came true," she sang.

The series takes inspiration from the Caribbean, featuring music in each episode.

"We get a bunch of songs that are like merengue, chutney, all those dancing types of rhythms, and I feel like that has just been so much fun to sing," Harris explained.

Also joining the cast is Amber Riley, best known for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Fox's comedy-musical series "Glee." Riley voices Urusla. Actor and Broadway performer, Taye Diggs voices King Triton.

With the multiculturalism of the Caribbean comes a diverse crew of merpeople, fish and friends under the sea.

Diggs commented on the diversity of the show. "It's emotional, just because when I was coming up, we just didn't have that. So to have it now, and to have my son, you know, look at these programs and think they're normal, it means a lot," he said.

"Children always need something to see themselves in, something to relate to. And I feel like children will absolutely be able to see that when they watch 'Ariel,'" Harris noted.

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" premieres Thursday, June 27 on Disney Junior, with eight episodes available the following day on Disney+.

