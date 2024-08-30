Arkansas man killed in crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County.
The collision happened Wednesday night on Highway 41 north of Nevada Avenue.
Investigators say 26-year-old Cody Cantwell was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on the highway.
At the same time, a 22-year-old man driving a Toyota RAV4 southbound on the highway veered into the northbound lane.
The RAV4 hit the front of the Tacoma, causing it to over turn.
The 22-year-old driver died at the scene.
Cantwell suffered minor injuries.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.