Arsonist identified after setting grass fire in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a suspect after a grass fire was sparked in west central Fresno on Thursday.

The Fresno Fire Department says 67-year-old Curtis Carlton Evans set a fire near Lodi and Cambridge.

Officials say Evans' was seen driving away from the fire in a green 2003 Lexus ES with the California license plate 5BSJ454.

Officials say Curtis Carlton Evans is known to drive a green 2003 Lexus ES. (Fresno Fire Department)

The department had previously asked for help finding a similar-looking car after several fires in west central Fresno last week.

Investigators have not said if it was Evans' vehicle or if he has been connected to the other fires.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 911 or the Fresno Fire Department ARSON hotline at (559) 621-ARSN.

