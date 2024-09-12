Arte Américas in downtown Fresno receives $555K grant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arte Américas is paving the way for Central Valley students interested in career paths related to arts and culture.

" When we envision this internship program the idea was to create the program that we wish we would have had growing up," said Arte Americas Executive Director Arianna Chávez.

Chávez says it's a dream of hers to help create a unique experience that was not available to her as an aspiring student.

"As a young person growing up in the valley, it was very clear that if I wanted a career in the arts, I would have to leave to see how they did things. I moved away and learned a lot through my undergraduate internships," said Chávez.

Thanks to a $555,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, five local students will now have a similar experience.

Chávez says qualifying for the grant took two tries and was a lengthy but well worth it process.

"Students in the Central Valley will have the opportunity to come together in a cohort that spans the valley and get paid to learn what it is to work within an arts institution," Chávez explained.

"In addition to getting paid for their time, they will receive professional development stipends and they will also receive travel stipends so the idea is to set them up for success."

Success she is excited to be a part of.

Applications for the internship will be available in the fall, and the first cohort will begin in January.

