Attorney general and local law enforcement weigh in on immigration

Fears among undocumented immigrant communities continue to grow as the new administration prepares to take office on Monday.

Fears among undocumented immigrant communities continue to grow as the new administration prepares to take office on Monday.

Fears among undocumented immigrant communities continue to grow as the new administration prepares to take office on Monday.

Fears among undocumented immigrant communities continue to grow as the new administration prepares to take office on Monday.

FRESNO COUNTY, alif. (KFSN) -- Fears among undocumented immigrant communities continue to grow as the new administration prepares to take office on Monday.

It comes after reports of Border Patrol raids in Kern and Fresno counties surfaced last week.

Attorney General Rob Bonta addressed the state on Friday, ensuring he will protect immigrant rights.

"President-elect Trump's plans for mass deportation and arrests, claiming he will deport U.S. citizens are inhumane, illogical, and fiscally irresponsible," says Bonta.

"If he tries to invoke the National Guard or the military to participate in his mass deportation. If he seeks to end birthright citizenship, a constitutional right, that harms U.S. citizens, and if he tries to attack sanctuary jurisdictions and status on the immigration side, we are ready to act on day one on those issues and more," Bonta explained.

Bonta says over 30% of the state's population is made up of immigrants totaling nearly 11 million people.

Bonta, an immigrant from the Philippines himself, says his office sued Trump many times in recent years.

"My office sued him over 100 times and we prevailed in court and it was determined the Trump administration violated the law a vast majority of times," explains Bonta.

Bonta also addressed local and state law enforcement agencies.

Stating that under "The California Values Act" they are prohibited from investigating, interrogating, or detaining people for immigration purposes.

State agencies are also prohibited from participating in joint task forces for immigration enforcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent Action News a statement, writing, in part:

"The agency conducts targeted enforcement arrests of individuals involved in smuggling, as part of our efforts to dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

Action News also spoke with Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

"I want the citizens of Tulare County to understand that we are here for public safety if you commit a crime that becomes a different issue. Committing a crime and being wanted by a law enforcement agency is far different than an immigration issue," mentioned Sheriff Boudreaux.

He believes more communication will help ease fears.

"I am hoping that the new administration coming in from the federal government, as well as the state of California will begin to recognize that there are a lot of people here that are living in fear and some questions need to be answered," said Sheriff Boudreaux.

"Even those people here undocumented don't want the violent gangbangers here."

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.