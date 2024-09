Atwater police chief retiring at end of 2024

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway in Atwater for the city's next police chief after their current chief announced he'll be retiring later this year.

Michael Salvador has served as Atwater's top cop for the past five years.

He's spent a total of 37 years in law enforcement.

Chief Salvador will officially step down from the position on December 18.