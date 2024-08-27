Authorities say one distinguishing feature on him was a faded tattoo on his upper left arm, which appears to be a rose.

Authorities asking for help to identify man killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner's Office needs your help identifying a man and finding his relatives.

On May 30, a vehicle hit the man in the area of Blackstone and Griffith in central Fresno.

He was hospitalized with major injuries.

Staff were never able to speak with him and learn his name before he passed away on August 20.

The coroner's office hopes someone can help identify him.

They say one distinguishing feature on him was a faded tattoo on his upper left arm, which appears to be a rose.

