Authorities investigating homicide in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide in Tulare early Thursday morning.

Police were called out to a home on Berkeley Avenue near Oaks Street at about 3 am.

Authorities haven't released any details but confirmed that someone was killed.

Crime scene tape is up in the area as police focus on a home in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.