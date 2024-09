Baby flamingo born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is tickled pink over the newest arrival. For the first time in seven years, a flamingo was born.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is tickled pink over the newest arrival. For the first time in seven years, a flamingo was born.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is tickled pink over the newest arrival. For the first time in seven years, a flamingo was born.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is tickled pink over the newest arrival. For the first time in seven years, a flamingo was born.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is tickled pink over the newest arrival.

For the first time in seven years, a flamingo was born.

The flock has recently produced ten nests.

The zoo says it's exciting since staff have worked hard to encourage a successful breeding habitat for their flamingos.

This baby is now the 42nd flamingo in the flock.

You can go see the new chick for yourself. The flamingo habitat is located right next to Stingray Bay.