Baby killed, 3 adults injured after car crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A baby was killed and three adults were killed in a car crash in Merced County on Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 8:30 last night near Vincent and Harding roads, just north of Delhi.
The California Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old man driving a Honda veered onto the shoulder before moving into the opposing lane of traffic.
The Honda collided head-on with an SUV before crashing into a nearby fence.
An eight-month-old baby in the Honda later died at the hospital.
The Honda's driver and his 20-year-old female passenger were also hospitalized with major injuries.
The woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.
The crash investigation is ongoing.