Bed races held as part of Horned Toad Derby in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 87th annual Horned Toad Derby is underway in Coalinga and before the annual parade, bed races were held.

The races consist of teams of five people - four pushing, and one on the bed.

They race for a total of 1,000 feet, turning around cones and switching places every 200 feet.

The "Bouncin' Beddy" award, or the fastest team, was awarded to "Wonder Women."

The "Dream Weaver" award, for the Most Creative Theme/Costume, went to "Struggle Bus" which included our very own Action News Anchor, Jessica Harrington, and her family!

This is Coalinga's biggest event of the year and spans all throughout Memorial Day weekend.