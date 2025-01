Belmont Nursery hosting 'Plant a Valentine' workshop

If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity this Valentine's Day, Belmont Nursery in Fresno is hosting an upcoming workshop.

If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity this Valentine's Day, Belmont Nursery in Fresno is hosting an upcoming workshop.

If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity this Valentine's Day, Belmont Nursery in Fresno is hosting an upcoming workshop.

If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity this Valentine's Day, Belmont Nursery in Fresno is hosting an upcoming workshop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity this Valentine's Day, Belmont Nursery in Fresno is hosting an upcoming workshop.

We got to get our hands dirty and "Plant A Valentine" with Lauren Baker-Settle and Ruth Ann Paschall.

They had some interesting tips for the next time you're in the garden.