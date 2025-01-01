Beloved Lemoore youth baseball coach recovering after double lung transplant

A community is coming together and rallying its support behind a long-time youth baseball coach in the days following a life-saving transplant.

A community is coming together and rallying its support behind a long-time youth baseball coach in the days following a life-saving transplant.

A community is coming together and rallying its support behind a long-time youth baseball coach in the days following a life-saving transplant.

A community is coming together and rallying its support behind a long-time youth baseball coach in the days following a life-saving transplant.

LEMOORE, Calif. -- A South Valley community is coming together and rallying its support behind a long-time youth baseball coach in the days following a life-saving transplant.

"It's a struggle right now. I wake up every day. I'm getting a little bit stronger," said Ivan Legarretta after receiving a double lung transplant.

Christmas arrived early for 58-year-old from Lemoore when he learned he'd be receiving a double lung transplant.

On December 23rd, Ivan underwent a 10-hour surgery at Stanford Hospital. His wife of 30 years never left his side.

"The support and my wife and kids coming down to see me, but most of all, too the Good Lord! Good Lord's kept me here also by by having a donor, you know, giving me this opportunity to live a second chance at life," said Ivan.

The father of four was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis lung disease in February 20-22 after contracting COVID that led to pneumonia.

"I was told when I first got this disease that I had 3 to 5 years to live and I knew 3 years had already passed and I knew I was getting worse," Ivan explained.

For the past 30 years, Ivan's passion and purpose -- has been coaching Lemoore youth baseball.

"That's who he is at his core. He's a man of the people and a man of our youth, for baseball. He loves baseball," said Robert Isquierdo, Jr., event coordinator.

But it's more than the skills of the game; it's life lessons that his players learn.

"I didn't really believe in myself as a pitcher. Growing up, I wasn't really confident in myself and I didn't really believe in my own skills, but him as a person just changed my life. He really believed in a lot of me. He saw things in me that I didn't see for myself," said 17-year-old Jayden Isquierdo.

"He's helped me, you know, build my confidence and toughen it out instead of just giving up," added 16-year-old Julian Isquierdo.

When players with the Central Valley Outlaws learned of Ivan's health needs, they rallied behind their coach.

A GoFundMe was set up, and a pozole fundraiser was organized.

"That's what keeps you going. You know the support that I have behind me. I didn't realize that so many people cared about me," said Ivan.

"If we don't have community, we don't have nothing," added Ofelia Sandoval, the co-owner of Sandoval Produce.

Sandoval Produce of Hanford donated the vegetables for the homemade pozole.

Papa Bear's Catering of Fresno donated the use of its grill and 180 hamburger patties.

"Ivan as a person is by nature a giver. He's willing to go the extra mile for people all the time," Robert said.

"I hope he gets through this so he can keep coaching. Baseball keeps him alive, so he needs that back," said Julian.

"All the proceeds raised from Tuesday's event will go towards Ivan's recovery in Stanford over the next three months.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.