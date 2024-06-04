Berrian, Rogers named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of former Fresno State Bulldogs are back on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) released its 2025 HOF ballot on Monday morning, naming former Bulldog WR and NFL Veteran Bernard Berrian, and former WR turned Bulldog Head Coach Darryl Rogers (1934-2018) to the list.

Berrian and Rogers join a ballot of 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks.

This marks Berrian's first time back on the ballot since 2019, while it's Rogers 21st time.

Berrian (1999-03) made his mark all over the Fresno State record books as a wide receiver and return specialist before being selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

In 2001, Berrian was named a first-team All-American return specialist the season he led the nation in all-purpose yards (2,776) while also setting the Fresno State school record.

He also set the all-purpose career yardage mark (5,828) before he departed in 2003, but that record was later broken by Isaiah Burse in 2013 (5,873).

During his career as a receiver, Berrian hauled in 199 receptions for 2,849 yards and 25 touchdowns for Fresno State - all marks that respectively still rank in the top 10 in program history.

Berrian's success helped guide the Bulldogs to a 35-18 record and four bowl appearances in his four season's on the gridiron. Over those years he was named a three-time All-WAC performer.

Rogers, a former Fresno State wide receiver (1955-57) and head football coach (1966-72), is listed on the HOF coaches' ballot.

He is joined on the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision 2025 coaches ballot by Larry Blakeney, Jim Carlen, Pete Cawthon Sr., Larry Coker, Ralph Friendgen, Urban Meyer, Nick Saban and Tommy Tuberville.

While coaching for the Bulldogs, Rogers led Fresno State to a California Collegiate Athletic Association Championship in 1968 as well as bowl games in 1968 and 1971. Rogers owned a 43-32-1 career record at Fresno State, leading the 'Dogs to six winning seasons of his seven at the helm of the program.

Rogers coached one season at Cal State-Hayward (1965) before Fresno State, and after his tenure with the Bulldogs he went on to coach at San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79) and Arizona State (1980-84) before moving on to the NFL ranks.

In his 20 seasons as a collegiate coach, he compiled a 129-84-7 record. Rogers was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and National Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 1978.

The announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2025, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025 at the Bellagio Hotel & Resort, and they will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2025 season.

