Shop the best Labor Day sales on tech, home goods and more

Shop the best Labor Day deals live right now.

Shop the best Labor Day deals live right now.

Shop the best Labor Day deals live right now.

Shop the best Labor Day deals live right now.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Labor Day is almost here and it's the best time of the year to make any big-ticket purchases like furniture, mattresses or appliances. If you're looking for big discounts, check out the best Labor Day sales below and get shopping. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back often as new deals will be added daily.

Best Labor Day deals and sales

Amazon: The e-tailer launched deals up to 90% off for Labor Day, including discounts on appliances, tech, beauty and more.

Away: Save up to 50% off select bags and luggage.

Nolah: Get 35% off sitewide or use promo code ABC50 for an additional $50 off mattresses.

Helix Sleep: Get up to 27% off sitewide with ABC Exclusive code ABC27.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off home decor, must-have furniture and bedding.

Solawave: 35% off the Solawave wand, red light therapy mask and more with coupon code LABORDAY35.

Walmart: Shop Labor Day savings from $20 on tech, home and garden and more.

Funboy: Up to 40% off best-sellong floats.

Cozy Earth: get an exclusive 35% off sitewide with coupon code ABCOTV through September 9.

Therabody: Up to $400 off top-rated massage guns and recovery devices.

PlushBeds: Up to 50% off mattresses and up to 25% off sitewide, through September 9.

HexClad: Shop pots and pans set for up to 40% off, and get a free gift included.

REI: up to 40% off clothing, footwear and camping gear tjroug SEptember 2.

Petco: Get up to 20% off sitewide with promo code SITEWIDE20.

Purple: Up to $700 off mattresses and an additional $300 off mattress bases.

Saatva: Save up to $500 off mattresses.

Home Depot: Snag Labor Day savings on gardening essentials, tools and more.

NYDJ: Get up to 25% off denim with coupon code JEANS.

Roku: Get TVs and more heavily discounted on Walmart.

Halara: Snag Labor Day deals on athleisure up to a whopping 80% off.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

