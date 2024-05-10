WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Best Memorial Day mattress sales to shop today

ByNishka Dhawan KFSN logo
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Here are the best Memorial Day mattress deals.
Nectar

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Memorial Day early sales have already begun and most of them can be found at mattress and bedding retailers. Find the best Memorial Day mattress sales below and upgrade your bedroom before summer hits.

Best Memorial Day mattress sales and deals

37% off
Nolah Mattress

Nolah Evolution Queen

  • $1574
  • $2499
  • use code ABC50 for additional $50 off

Nolah mattresses are designed for pressure relief and support, specifically for side sleepers. You can choose the firmness level to your desire, and you'll also like the cooling topper which will keep you cozy all night long.
You can also currently use ABC50 through May 31 to get an additional $50 off any mattress.

6% off
Tempur-Pedic

TEMPUR-Breeze Collection

  • $4299
  • $4599

    The Breeze Mattress adapts to your weight, shape and temperature, according to the brand. It's also specifically to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. Get it for $300 off right now.

    14% off
    Tempur-Pedic

    Saatva Classic Mattress

    • $1795
    • $2095

      Saatva mattresses come in three firmness levels and two heights, allowing you to personalize them to your liking. You get a one-year sleep trial and the mattress offers both breathability and support, for every sleep position and style. Saatva mattresses are currently $600 off.

      35% off
      Cocoon by Sealy

      Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress Queen

      • $899
      • $1389
      • Sealy Sleep Bundle Included

      This cooling mattress is perfect for hot sleepers and right now it's 35% off, and you'll get a free sleep bundle including pillows and sheets with your order. It comes with a 100-night sleep trial and is medium firm for targeted support, according to the brand.

      40% off
      Nectar

      The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

      • $649
      • $1099

        Get a 365-day free trial with this mattress. It comes with a breathable cooling cover and a stable base for support. It's also designed to deliver better spinal alignnment and it's currently a whopping 40% off.

        25% off
        Helix Sleep

        Helix Moonlight Luxe

        • $1780.30
        • $2373.80

          This is the softest mattress pick for back and stomach sleepers. Right now everything at Helix Sleep is up to 30% off for Memorial Day, and you'll get two free pillows with your purchase.

          25% off
          Brooklyn Bedding

          Brooklyn bedding Signature Hybrid

          • $1299
          • $1732

            This comfy mattress is available for 25% off - and so are Brooklyn Bedding's other mattresses with code MEMORIAL25. It's built from high-density foam for compression support and has a moisture-wicking top for breathability.

            25% off
            Birch

            Birch Natural Mattress

            • $1405.30
            • $1873.80

              Birch is offering 25% off sitewide plus two free pillows right now. This mattress is a top seller for its cradling design and breathability. It's best for stomach and side sleepers thanks to its pressure-relieving build.

              * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

              Report a correction or typo
              Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
              Watch Live
              ON NOW