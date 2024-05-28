Best pool floats to lounge in this summer

Summer is here and what better way to celebrate the new season than with a trip to the neighborhood pool? I love nothing more than reading a good book, sipping on an iced cold drink and lounging on a pool float till the sun sets. If you're the same way, but still haven't invested in a pool float or have been using the same old one for years, this is the article for you. Keep reading for the best pool floats to shop right now.

Pool float buying guide:

Type of float: Pool floats come in all shapes and sizes. There are lounger floaties you can rest in or smaller floaties that can hold your cocktail or mocktail when you're in the water. below. Find options for a few different kinds below. Floats also have different weight limits - if a product has a weight limit I've made sure to include it in the description.

Material: Foam floats are much more durable than inflatable floats as those are usually made out of plastic or vinyl - which are both more susceptible to chlorine and sunlight. You'll find both foam and inflatable floats listed below.

Best pool floats

Amazon FUNBOY Tri-Color Blue Chaise Lounger $79 Shop now at Amazon

This chaise lounger includes a cup holder and can fit up to two people, according to the brand. It can inflate and deflate within two minutes and is over six feet long. It's available in multiple colors but I love this tri-toned blue option that will add a pop of color to your pool, even on cloudy days. You can connect two of these loungers and it's ideal for ages 14 and up.

Material: Vinyl

Amazon WOW World of Watersports Foam Pool Noodles $39.99 Shop now at Amazon

Foam pool noodles are the most durable and this one can support up to 250 pounds. It's UV-resistant and built for both pool and salt water. It has a ribbed texture too for better grip so your hands won't slip off of it during use. It is 5.5 inches wide and 46 inches long allowing you to stretch out and have a relaxing pool day.

Material: Foam

Amazon TRC Recreation Sunsation Swimming Pool Float Mat $131.99 Shop now at Amazon

This pool mat comes with a built-in roll pad that functions as a pillow. It has a waterproof vinyl coating and features a thick foam build for durability. To clean it, all you have to do is easily wipe the smooth surface down, according to the brand. While the pool float is advertised for adults only, some also used it for their dogs so their furry friends could enjoy a good time too.

Material: Foam build, vinyl coating

17% off Amazon Sewanta Inflatable Chair Float $45.99

$55.99 Shop now at Amazon

If you need a pool float for yourself and your friends, choose this option which comes with four inflatable chairs. Each chair has a cupholder and can inflate and deflate quickly. They also each have a weight limit of up to 220 pounds according to the brand. It's designed for ages 13 and up and also has side handles for a sturdier experience.

Material: Rubber

20% off Amazon Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float $31.99

$39.99 Shop now at Amazon

This unicorn-themed floatie can hold up to two adults with a total weight limit of 400 pounds. It's quick to inflate and deflate and is the biggest option on this list at 114.17 x 55.12 x 47.24 inches. While the material it's made from isn't specified the brand does say that it's thick and durable and should last the test of time.

Material: N/A

