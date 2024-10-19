Big Fresno Fair assault suspect identified and questioned, no arrest made

The person suspected of an assault at the Fresno Fair has been identified and questioned, but no arrest has been made.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police on Friday confirmed that a suspect has been identified and questioned in an alleged assault at the Big Fresno Fair.

A viral video captured the moment a woman choked 18-year-old Katherine Vang Sunday night.

Vang told Action News she was waiting for a ride with her friends when the suspect cut in front of them.

That's when she decided to stand up to the woman, which she says started an argument that led to violence.

Fresno Police say no arrest has been made, and the case is now being forwarded to the District Attorney's office for review.