1 hospitalized after crash involving semi-trucks in downtown Fresno

A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has shut down part of Highway 99 in Fresno on Wednesday.

A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has shut down part of Highway 99 in Fresno on Wednesday.

A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has shut down part of Highway 99 in Fresno on Wednesday.

A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has shut down part of Highway 99 in Fresno on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is flowing again through downtown Fresno following a collision involving multiple semi trucks.

The crash forced a portion of northbound 99 to shut down for several hours.

It happened before 5pm on the 99, just north of Highway 41.

The California Highway Patrol says two big rigs and a Ford F-250 utility truck were involved in the collision.

The pickup driver had to be extricated from the truck.

He was taken to the hospital.

At last check, he is in critical condition.

Authorities have not released what led up to the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.