1 hospitalized after crash involving semi-trucks in downtown Fresno

Thursday, May 16, 2024
Big rig crash shuts down northbound lanes of Highway 99 in downtown Fresno
A crash involving multiple semi-trucks has shut down part of Highway 99 in Fresno on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is flowing again through downtown Fresno following a collision involving multiple semi trucks.

The crash forced a portion of northbound 99 to shut down for several hours.

It happened before 5pm on the 99, just north of Highway 41.

The California Highway Patrol says two big rigs and a Ford F-250 utility truck were involved in the collision.

The pickup driver had to be extricated from the truck.

He was taken to the hospital.

At last check, he is in critical condition.

Authorities have not released what led up to the crash.

