FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An early-morning fire in Fresno County has destroyed a mobile home and left several dogs dead.

The fire was first reported at about 7:30 am on Clarkson and 6th -- that's just outside the city of Kingsburg.

There is a home, some trailers and at least one shed on the property.

No one was hurt in the fire, but officials say seven to ten dogs were killed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.