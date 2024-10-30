Fresno County seeing increase in DUI incidents ahead of holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Fresno County law enforcement is taking action to address the increase in DUI incidents this year.

Fresno County seeing increase in DUI incidents ahead of holidays

Fresno County seeing increase in DUI incidents ahead of holidays As the holiday season approaches, Fresno County law enforcement is taking action to address the increase in DUI incidents this year.

Fresno County seeing increase in DUI incidents ahead of holidays As the holiday season approaches, Fresno County law enforcement is taking action to address the increase in DUI incidents this year.

Fresno County seeing increase in DUI incidents ahead of holidays As the holiday season approaches, Fresno County law enforcement is taking action to address the increase in DUI incidents this year.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the holiday season approaches, Fresno County law enforcement is taking action to address the increase in DUI incidents this year.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp announced the county is dealing with an uptick in DUI cases.

In 2023, they filed more than 4,800 misdemeanor cases and 308 felony cases.

So far this year, they have filed more than 3,500 misdemeanor cases and 232 felony cases.

Smittcamp says these crimes are preventable.

"Those numbers are shocking, appalling, because every one one of those drivers had a choice," she said. "Every one of those people had a choice not to drive while drinking.''

This holiday season, the Fresno Police department will have four big DUI operations.

Today's effort is to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence