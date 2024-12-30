Big Rig catches fire, forces closure of Highway 152 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big rig truck that caught fire has forced a full closure of Highway 152 in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says the fire is on the highway's westbound lanes, just west of Road 12.

Both directions have been fully closed and traffic is being diverted onto Road 12.

The closure is impacting holiday travelers heading from or to the Bay Area for New Year's Eve celebrations.

It's unclear when the highway is expected to reopen.

